Catch the Philharmonic Orchestra at Bridge City Mall
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Make your way to the Bridge City Shopping Centre for a
unique music performance by the talented members of the KwaZulu-Natal
Philharmonic Orchestra.
Tis the season to be jolly, which is exactly why the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra will be at The Bridge City Shopping Mall to spread some Christmas cheer.
The Bridge City Shopping Mall in KwaMashu is hosting a Christmas Concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra on 5 December 2024, and you don’t want to miss it.
This concert is not just about spreading Christmas joy to the local shoppers, but also about inspiring children to dream big beyond their geographical boundaries, through the power that music has as a universal language.
The concert will include traditional Christmas music as well as proudly South African sing-along tunes by many talented local artists.
Date: 05 December 2024
Time: 17h15 – 18h000
Location: Woolworths Court, Bridge City Shopping Centre
Admission: Free
For more information, visit Bridge City Shopping Centre's Facebook page or the Facebook Event Page.
