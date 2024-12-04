Catch the Philharmonic Orchestra at Bridge City Mall

Tis the season to be jolly, which is exactly why the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra will be at The Bridge City Shopping Mall to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Bridge City Shopping Mall in KwaMashu is hosting a Christmas Concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra on 5 December 2024, and you don’t want to miss it.

This concert is not just about spreading Christmas joy to the local shoppers, but also about inspiring children to dream big beyond their geographical boundaries, through the power that music has as a universal language.