Wrap up the school holidays with some family fun at Burnedale Farm

It's almost back to school, back to reality, which means it is time to treat your kids to one last hoorah before they have to open their books again.

Burnedale Farm Centre in Umhlali, Ballito, is the perfect place to spend the day with the entire family.



"The centre’s focus is family and ensuring every family member is catered for. It offers guests unique shopping, dining, pamper and creative experiences alongside a kiddie’s paradise of farm animals, play areas and numerous activities," its website states.

The kids will love the animal farm and jungle gyms. There are also other kid-friendly activities and crafts for them to enjoy, including pottery.

Mom and dad can also shop at one of the boutique stores. Several stores are located on the farm, including clothing, health and beauty, and arts, crafts, and hobbies shops.

After working up an appetite playing and shopping, the entire family can enjoy a delicious meal at one of the restaurants.