Wrap up the school holidays with some family fun at Burnedale Farm
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Looking for a fun day out that has something for the whole family to do? Look no further than Burnedale Farm.
It's almost back to school, back to reality, which means it is time to treat your kids to one last hoorah before they have to open their books again.
Burnedale Farm Centre in Umhlali, Ballito, is the perfect place to spend the day with the entire family.
"The centre’s focus is family and ensuring every family member is catered for. It offers guests unique shopping, dining, pamper and creative experiences alongside a kiddie’s paradise of farm animals, play areas and numerous activities," its website states.
The kids will love the animal farm and jungle gyms. There are also other kid-friendly activities and crafts for them to enjoy, including pottery.
Mom and dad can also shop at one of the boutique stores. Several stores are located on the farm, including clothing, health and beauty, and arts, crafts, and hobbies shops.
After working up an appetite playing and shopping, the entire family can enjoy a delicious meal at one of the restaurants.
Visitors to Burnedale Farm have shared rave reviews, describing it as a "fun family outing".
"Such a lovely place to spend your time!" one person wrote on Instagram.
Another user wrote: "Ohh my GOSH!!! I WANNA GO SHOPPING."
Visit their website for more details: Burnedale Farm Centre.
Main image credit: Instagram/ Burnedale Farm
-
