Three vegetarian eateries around Durban

Here are some delicious food options that cater to a meat-free lifestyle.

Many people who do not follow a strict vegetarian or vegan diet but enjoy a meat-free dining experience tend to go to the same places. There are other options for adventurous diners willing to try something new, and we are here to highlight some of them. Then, there are people from the Hindu community who observe a meat-free diet during the week and tend to eat at home out of concern over the ingredients used. Because not all eateries understand the difference between vegetarian and vegan dishes. Here are three vegan eateries that cater to an array of tastebuds located in and around Durban.

1. Buttercup Vegan Café Buttercup Vegan offers a delightful variety of vegan foods, and many of its products are packaged and available in frozen food form. According to the Eat Out website, they have a range of items on their menu including Vegan Chops, Vegan burgers and chips, and more for affordable prices. According to their social media, they have locations in Greyville and Umhlanga. Check out their Instagram page below.

2. Oh My Soul Café A strictly vegetarian/vegan cafe located on Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North, this restaurant offers many options and is a pet-friendly establishment that also serves homemade, vegan doggie biscuits. They have breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals and offer customers an option to order online. Check out their menu online here Oh My Soul Cafe.

3. Patel's Vegetarian Patel's has been around Durban for decades and has remained popular amongst Durbanites because of its 100% vegetarian menu, delicious recipes, and affordable prices. Located on Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban Central, they operate from 6am to 2pm and are closed on Sundays. They are very old school and give you an authentic eatery or tea room-style experience, but it is worth the trip to central Durban.

