 Brush up on Zulu history at Fort Nongqayi Museum Village
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Brush up on Zulu history at Fort Nongqayi Museum Village

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Zulu history and culture come alive at the Fort Nongqayi Museum Village in Eshowe. 

Fort Nongqayi Museum Village
Fort Nongqayi Museum Village/ Facebook

KwaZulu-Natal is known for its beautiful landscapes, friendly locals, and mouthwatering food, but many people are still unfamiliar with its rich history. 

The Fort Nongqayi Museum Village in Eshowe is the perfect place to brush up on the province's Zulu history and learn more about the cultural items that contributed to the long-lasting traditions that are still practised in 2024. 

The village has become a popular destination for international tourists, especially those from Germany, France and the Netherlands. 

However, it is also important for locals to connect with the province's history and understand what made KZN what it is today.  Zulu kings, including Shaka kaSenzangakhona, also known as Shaka Zulu, and Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, played a pivotal role in shaping the province's history. 

There is so much more to learn about Zululand, and you will be surprised by how much you don't know. For example, did you know that the white Zulu chief, John Robert Dunn, became one of the most notable chiefs in the kingdom? He is believed to have had at least 48 wives and fathered more than 100 children!

ALSO READ: Don't miss the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival this December!

ALSO READ: Enjoy a 24-hour dining experience on Florida Road

The British built Fort Nongqayi in 1883. It was intended to house the Zulu Native Policemen who fought in various battles between 1899 -1902. 

They were known as Nongqayi. The fort is now home to several museums, including the Zululand Historical Museum and the Vukani Museum, which "boasts the largest and most valuable collection of  Zulu crafts in the world". 

There's also the Mission Chapel, which was built by Norwegian missionaries who came to Zululand in the 19th century to spread Christianity.

Expert storytellers and tour guides, such as Ntuli Mphemba Thabani, educate visitors in a way that is engaging and entertaining. 

If you haven't visited Fort Nongqayi Museum Village, add it to your list of things to do in KZN during the December-January holidays. 

ALSO READ: 'Elf: The Musical' hits Durban this festive season

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel


Main image credit: Facebook/ Fort Nongqayi Museum Village  

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.