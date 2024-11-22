Brush up on Zulu history at Fort Nongqayi Museum Village

KwaZulu-Natal is known for its beautiful landscapes, friendly locals, and mouthwatering food, but many people are still unfamiliar with its rich history.

The Fort Nongqayi Museum Village in Eshowe is the perfect place to brush up on the province's Zulu history and learn more about the cultural items that contributed to the long-lasting traditions that are still practised in 2024.

The village has become a popular destination for international tourists, especially those from Germany, France and the Netherlands.

However, it is also important for locals to connect with the province's history and understand what made KZN what it is today. Zulu kings, including Shaka kaSenzangakhona, also known as Shaka Zulu, and Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, played a pivotal role in shaping the province's history.

There is so much more to learn about Zululand, and you will be surprised by how much you don't know. For example, did you know that the white Zulu chief, John Robert Dunn, became one of the most notable chiefs in the kingdom? He is believed to have had at least 48 wives and fathered more than 100 children!