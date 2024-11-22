Brush up on Zulu history at Fort Nongqayi Museum Village
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Zulu history and culture come alive at the Fort Nongqayi Museum Village in Eshowe.
Zulu history and culture come alive at the Fort Nongqayi Museum Village in Eshowe.
KwaZulu-Natal is known for its beautiful landscapes, friendly locals, and mouthwatering food, but many people are still unfamiliar with its rich history.
The Fort Nongqayi Museum Village in Eshowe is the perfect place to brush up on the province's Zulu history and learn more about the cultural items that contributed to the long-lasting traditions that are still practised in 2024.
The village has become a popular destination for international tourists, especially those from Germany, France and the Netherlands.
However, it is also important for locals to connect with the province's history and understand what made KZN what it is today. Zulu kings, including Shaka kaSenzangakhona, also known as Shaka Zulu, and Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo, played a pivotal role in shaping the province's history.
There is so much more to learn about Zululand, and you will be surprised by how much you don't know. For example, did you know that the white Zulu chief, John Robert Dunn, became one of the most notable chiefs in the kingdom? He is believed to have had at least 48 wives and fathered more than 100 children!
The British built Fort Nongqayi in 1883. It was intended to house the Zulu Native Policemen who fought in various battles between 1899 -1902.
They were known as Nongqayi. The fort is now home to several museums, including the Zululand Historical Museum and the Vukani Museum, which "boasts the largest and most valuable collection of Zulu crafts in the world".
There's also the Mission Chapel, which was built by Norwegian missionaries who came to Zululand in the 19th century to spread Christianity.
Expert storytellers and tour guides, such as Ntuli Mphemba Thabani, educate visitors in a way that is engaging and entertaining.
If you haven't visited Fort Nongqayi Museum Village, add it to your list of things to do in KZN during the December-January holidays.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Facebook/ Fort Nongqayi Museum Village
Show's Stories
-
Bluebottles INVADE Durban
There's an invasion of Bluebottles taking place across Durban beaches, a...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
A patisserie shop that's gone viral without 'real' pastries
Jellycat London is a company that makes soft toys for kids, they have a ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago