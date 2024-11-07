'Elf: The Musical' hits Durban this festive season

This enchanting musical is based on the movie 'Elf' and sees Buddy the Elf's magical performance on stage.

This enchanting musical is based on the movie 'Elf' and sees Buddy the Elf's magical performance on stage.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... It sure is. With the malls and shopping centres decked out in festive decorations, everyone is excited about the upcoming festive season. Christmas is a special time when families bond with one another. It's also a time for fun and activities. A great event announced for December 2024 is 'Elf: The Musical', which will be held between 16 and 29 December at the Durban ICC.

The Young Performers Project and the Durban ICC present 'Elf: The Musical'. Experience the magic of the holiday season with 'Elf: The Musical'! Based on the beloved film, this enchanting production follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole, as he embarks on a heart-warming journey to find his real father in New York City. Featuring catchy songs, vibrant choreography, and a delightful blend of humour and holiday spirit, 'Elf: The Musical' is perfect for audiences of all ages. Join Buddy on his quest to spread Christmas cheer and discover the true meaning of family this holiday season! Ticket prices are between R250 and R300. You can book your tickets on Web Tickets.

December is a peak season for holidaymakers in Durban, with the city bustling with both local and international tourists. Hosting a beloved holiday production during this time offers an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the festive spirit, engage families, and attract a wide demographic. Also, by attracting more people to the Durban ICC, especially from outside Durban, we will be contributing to the coffers of the city and province. - Lindiwe Rakharebe, CEO of Durban ICC

Watch a snippet from the auditions that took place at the Durban ICC last month - courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of YouTube