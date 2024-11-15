Enjoy a 24-hour dining experience on Florida Road
Durban has a new culinary hotspot that you simply can't miss. Welcome to Le Pizzeria, the city's latest 24-hour dining sensation.
Conveniently located on the South of Florida Road, on 50 Campbell Avenue, this eatery promises a delightful experience no matter the time of day.
Le Pizzeria offers an extensive menu that caters to all palates. Whether you're craving tapas, pizza, pasta, or anything in between, you'll find something to satisfy your taste buds here. And the best part? It's open 24 hours a day! Yes, you heard that right – 24 hours of non-stop food.
If you're on a budget, you'll be pleased to know that Le Pizzeria is wallet-friendly. It offers quality food without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're a night owl looking for a late-night snack or an early bird seeking a hearty breakfast, Le Pizzeria has got you covered.
@justwellington 🍕 Foodie Review 🍕 tried out this amazing butter chicken pizza from Le Pizzeria in Durban. If you love a good pizza or pasta, this is a MUST-TRY ! #foodreview #tiktokfood #durbanrestaurants #durbantiktok🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #24hourrestaurant #pizzaparty #southafricantiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Liz✨️
