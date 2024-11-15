 Enjoy a 24-hour dining experience on Florida Road
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Enjoy a 24-hour dining experience on Florida Road

Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Craving a pasta at midnight? This may be the spot for you!

24-hour restaurant
24-hour restaurant

Durban has a new culinary hotspot that you simply can't miss. Welcome to Le Pizzeria, the city's latest 24-hour dining sensation.

ALSO READ: A hidden paradise in Scottburgh

Conveniently located on the South of Florida Road, on 50 Campbell Avenue, this eatery promises a delightful experience no matter the time of day.

Le Pizzeria offers an extensive menu that caters to all palates. Whether you're craving tapas, pizza, pasta, or anything in between, you'll find something to satisfy your taste buds here. And the best part? It's open 24 hours a day! Yes, you heard that right – 24 hours of non-stop food.

If you're on a budget, you'll be pleased to know that Le Pizzeria is wallet-friendly. It offers quality food without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're a night owl looking for a late-night snack or an early bird seeking a hearty breakfast, Le Pizzeria has got you covered.

@justwellington 🍕 Foodie Review 🍕 tried out this amazing butter chicken pizza from Le Pizzeria in Durban. If you love a good pizza or pasta, this is a MUST-TRY ! #foodreview #tiktokfood #durbanrestaurants #durbantiktok🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #24hourrestaurant #pizzaparty #southafricantiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Liz✨️

ALSO READ: Check out Pops Playhouse in Durban North

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Durban Food Florida Road

Main image courtesy of TikTok

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.