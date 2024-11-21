Don't miss the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival this December!

Get ready to get wild and wacky with the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival coming to Umhlanga Centre on Ridge Road, Durban.

The event will take place on December 14th and 15th, 2024, and promises to have the entire family sugared up and enjoying a day of fun and excitement.

There will be a range of things happening at the Milkshake Festival, from a pop-up market to a bouncy castle, artisanal food stalls, the opportunity to build your own milkshake, face painting, candy floss and popcorn, arts and crafts station and a reptile show.