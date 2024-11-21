Don't miss the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival this December!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Are you ready to shake things up with your favourite milkshake?
Get ready to get wild and wacky with the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival coming to Umhlanga Centre on Ridge Road, Durban.
The event will take place on December 14th and 15th, 2024, and promises to have the entire family sugared up and enjoying a day of fun and excitement.
There will be a range of things happening at the Milkshake Festival, from a pop-up market to a bouncy castle, artisanal food stalls, the opportunity to build your own milkshake, face painting, candy floss and popcorn, arts and crafts station and a reptile show.
Kids will also be able to meet their favourite characters, Barney, Peppa Pig, Wolverine, and Deadpool will be making an appearance, plus so many other favourites at the amazing Marvel Show!
Tickets are available on Zapper and Ticketpro and include a general and VIP ticket.
General tickets (R200) include entry to the show, popcorn and candy floss package, four festival tokens for the milkshake building, face painting, and a kiddies pizza and burger package.
VIP tickets (R350) include entry to the show, popcorn and candy floss package, four festival tokens for the milkshake building, face painting, kiddies pizza and burger package, meet and greet, and photos with your favourite characters.
Buy your tickets at Ticketpros.co.za or Zapper.
Image Courtesy of iStock
