 Don't miss the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival this December!
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Don't miss the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival this December!

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Are you ready to shake things up with your favourite milkshake?

A person pouring chocolate syrup over a milkshake
A person pouring chocolate syrup over a milkshake/iStock/Nattawat Jindamaneesirikul

Get ready to get wild and wacky with the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival coming to Umhlanga Centre on Ridge Road, Durban. 

The event will take place on December 14th and 15th, 2024, and promises to have the entire family sugared up and enjoying a day of fun and excitement. 

There will be a range of things happening at the Milkshake Festival, from a pop-up market to a bouncy castle, artisanal food stalls, the opportunity to build your own milkshake, face painting, candy floss and popcorn, arts and crafts station and a reptile show. 

Read more: Celebrate inclusivity at Durban’s Flatfoot Access Festival!

Kids will also be able to meet their favourite characters, Barney, Peppa Pig, Wolverine, and Deadpool will be making an appearance, plus so many other favourites at the amazing Marvel Show!

Tickets are available on Zapper and Ticketpro and include a general and VIP ticket. 

General tickets (R200) include entry to the show, popcorn and candy floss package, four festival tokens for the milkshake building, face painting, and a kiddies pizza and burger package. 

VIP tickets (R350) include entry to the show, popcorn and candy floss package, four festival tokens for the milkshake building, face painting, kiddies pizza and burger package, meet and greet, and photos with your favourite characters. 

Read more: 'Elf: The Musical' hits Durban this festive season

A poster for the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival
A poster for the Umhlanga Milkshake Festival/Facebook/dale.bernstein.37

Buy your tickets at Ticketpros.co.za or Zapper. 

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

KZN Umhlanga Events Things to do in KZN Milkshake

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.