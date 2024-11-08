Bring your A-game for The Amazing Race Durban North

Adrenaline junkies who love a good challenge are in for a treat. The Amazing Race Durban North is ready to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.

The race, which will take place on Saturday, November 16, promises to be a fun-filled event for friends and family.

"Rally your squad of 4 and gear up for an adrenaline-pumping race across Durban North, packed with brain-teasing puzzles, hilarious challenges, and non-stop excitement! Feel the rush as you and your team tackle one challenge after another, solving clues and completing tasks at every turn. With our event staff guiding the way, you’re in for an unforgettable day of laughter, competition, and pure fun," event organisers said.

The three top teams will also be eligible for amazing prizes, and the 'Best Dressed Team' will receive special recognition.

The cost per team of four is R800 (R200pp). The event takes place from 13:00 - 17:00.

"This is one adventure you don’t want to miss!"

Contact the organisers on +27 63 877 6570 on WhatsApp or via email at [email protected].

You can also get your tickets on Quicket.