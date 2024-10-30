Check out Pops Playhouse in Durban North
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It is a cute place to take the kids this weekend that hosts unlimited fun.
It is a cute place to take the kids this weekend that hosts unlimited fun.
Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids in and around Durban, and we are happy to announce that, thanks to the enthusiasm of some parents sharing their ideas online, we spotted an excellent kid-friendly spot.
Pops Playhouse in Durban North is a renovated house that can accommodate both parents and younger children.
Not only do they cater for a large play area out on the lawn, they also encourage sensory play, house a Lego room, host kids' parties, and offer craft events and other pop-up workshops.
Located at 20 Ryde Place, Glen Hills, Durban North, Pops Playhouse's spa facility also captures the hearts of parents.
They host themed events; most recently, they had a Diwali Fun Factory for kids between 3 and 18. The special workshops or events differ in price, but on a general day, you can expect to pay R100 per child for an allocated time.
This comes with an arts and crafts project as well.
For more information, we suggest you contact them on [email protected] or WhatsApp them on 083 263 9119.
Watch the video below posted by a mom on TikTok:
@gummiebear.86 #VoiceEffects #thingstodoindurbanforkids #thingstodoindurban #montessorimom #montessoritoddler #kidsplayarea #kidsplayhouse #funthingsforkids #funthingsforkidsindurban #fyp #popsplayhousegrandopening #popsplayhouse #craft #momofboys #durbannorth #durbantiktok ♬ Very cute melody by marimba tone(39813) - Mitsu Sound
You can also check out their social media channels:
- Facebook: Pops Playhouse
- Instagram: Pops Playhouse
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Mini pink trolley craze has locals spending thousands
A new collector's item has South Africans willing to dish out thousands ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
The 2-2-2 rule: How it can spice up your relationship
Looking for ways to keep the spark in your relationship? The 2-2-2 rule ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago