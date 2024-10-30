Check out Pops Playhouse in Durban North

Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids in and around Durban, and we are happy to announce that, thanks to the enthusiasm of some parents sharing their ideas online, we spotted an excellent kid-friendly spot.

Pops Playhouse in Durban North is a renovated house that can accommodate both parents and younger children.

Not only do they cater for a large play area out on the lawn, they also encourage sensory play, house a Lego room, host kids' parties, and offer craft events and other pop-up workshops.