 Check out Pops Playhouse in Durban North
Updated | By East Coast Radio

It is a cute place to take the kids this weekend that hosts unlimited fun.

The outside play area at Pops Playhouse in Durban North
The outside play area at Pops Playhouse in Durban North/Instagram Screenshot/PopsPlayhouse

Parents are always looking for fun things to do with their kids in and around Durban, and we are happy to announce that, thanks to the enthusiasm of some parents sharing their ideas online, we spotted an excellent kid-friendly spot. 

Pops Playhouse in Durban North is a renovated house that can accommodate both parents and younger children. 

Not only do they cater for a large play area out on the lawn, they also encourage sensory play, house a Lego room, host kids' parties, and offer craft events and other pop-up workshops.  

Located at 20 Ryde Place, Glen Hills, Durban North, Pops Playhouse's spa facility also captures the hearts of parents. 

They host themed events; most recently, they had a Diwali Fun Factory for kids between 3 and 18. The special workshops or events differ in price, but on a general day, you can expect to pay R100 per child for an allocated time. 

This comes with an arts and crafts project as well.

For more information, we suggest you contact them on [email protected] or WhatsApp them on 083 263 9119. 

Watch the video below posted by a mom on TikTok:

Image Courtesy of TikTok

