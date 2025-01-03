Discover Pennington Beach: KZN's South Coast gem

Many people have postponed their New Year beach visits, avoiding the crowded mainstream beaches flooded with out-of-towners during the festive season.

Added to this, the unsafe E. coli levels reported in some waters don't make for a welcome invitation to the ocean.

That said, a recent visitor to Pennington Beach on the South Coast of KZN shared their positive experience.

While the beach is a beautiful destination, it's still important to check the E. coli levels before your visit. You'll only want to swim at beaches with Blue or Green Flag status – and remember, water safety conditions can change throughout the day.

Always stay informed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.