 Discover Pennington Beach: KZN's South Coast gem
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Discover Pennington Beach: KZN's South Coast gem

Updated | By East Coast Radio

It is a beautiful beach to visit, but make sure you check the water status before getting into the water. 

A view of the Pennington beach in the South Coast of KZN
A view of the Pennington beach in the South Coast of KZN/Facebook/PrivateGuy South Coast Living and Lifestyle

Many people have postponed their New Year beach visits, avoiding the crowded mainstream beaches flooded with out-of-towners during the festive season. 

Added to this, the unsafe E. coli levels reported in some waters don't make for a welcome invitation to the ocean. 

That said, a recent visitor to Pennington Beach on the South Coast of KZN shared their positive experience. 

While the beach is a beautiful destination, it's still important to check the E. coli levels before your visit. You'll only want to swim at beaches with Blue or Green Flag status – and remember, water safety conditions can change throughout the day. 

Always stay informed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Read more: Looking for accommodation in Durban near the beach? We’ve got options!

According to the KZN South Coast website: "Pennington Beach has Blue Flag status and falls in the Pennington Conservancy. The sandy beach and surrounding areas are unspoiled and carefully managed. There is a great play area for kids and spacious picnic and braai (barbecue) areas for the adults. The viewing deck offers spectacular views of the tidal pool. There are several informational display boards if you want to know more about the conservancy and the local sea life." 

Read more: Things to do in KZN besides visiting the beach

Check out this video of the scenes at the Pennington Beach last month – courtesy of TikTok

@pvtguy_kzn 22 December 2024 09h40 Pennington Beach KZN South Coast! What an amazing beach, Blue Flag status. Extremely clean and festive here! 35 Minutes drive from Margate and 50 minute drive from Durban. #kzn #kzntourism #kznbeaches #hiddengems #southafrica #blueflagbeach ♬ original sound - PVTGUY

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Facebook

For more from East Coast Radio

KZN Swimming Safety Beach Holidays

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.