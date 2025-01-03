Discover Pennington Beach: KZN's South Coast gem
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It is a beautiful beach to visit, but make sure you check the water status before getting into the water.
Many people have postponed their New Year beach visits, avoiding the crowded mainstream beaches flooded with out-of-towners during the festive season.
Added to this, the unsafe E. coli levels reported in some waters don't make for a welcome invitation to the ocean.
That said, a recent visitor to Pennington Beach on the South Coast of KZN shared their positive experience.
While the beach is a beautiful destination, it's still important to check the E. coli levels before your visit. You'll only want to swim at beaches with Blue or Green Flag status – and remember, water safety conditions can change throughout the day.
Always stay informed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
According to the KZN South Coast website: "Pennington Beach has Blue Flag status and falls in the Pennington Conservancy. The sandy beach and surrounding areas are unspoiled and carefully managed. There is a great play area for kids and spacious picnic and braai (barbecue) areas for the adults. The viewing deck offers spectacular views of the tidal pool. There are several informational display boards if you want to know more about the conservancy and the local sea life."
Check out this video of the scenes at the Pennington Beach last month – courtesy of TikTok.
@pvtguy_kzn 22 December 2024 09h40 Pennington Beach KZN South Coast! What an amazing beach, Blue Flag status. Extremely clean and festive here! 35 Minutes drive from Margate and 50 minute drive from Durban. #kzn #kzntourism #kznbeaches #hiddengems #southafrica #blueflagbeach ♬ original sound - PVTGUY
