Bon Jovi releasing first-ever anthology book

American rock outfit Bon Jovi will release a new limited-edition anthology book in 2025, reflecting the band's 40-year history.

Titled 'Bon Jovi: Forever', the 264-page book is a personal account of the band's meteoric rise to fame. It will be narrated by the band's frontman, 62-year-old Bon Jovi.

"BON JOVI: FOREVER is the first-ever Bon Jovi anthology book, narrated by Jon Bon Jovi and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and memorabilia items from the band’s archives," the band wrote on Instagram.

There will be a limited number of copies available to fans.

"Only 1,500 numbered box sets, signed by Jon Bon Jovi and including replica tour merchandise and an exclusive 7” vinyl, will be available."

Bon Jovi's past and current members include David Bryan, Phil X, Tico Torres, John Shanks, Hugh McDonald, Everett Bradley, Alec John Such and Richie Sambora.

The band burst onto the music scene in 1984 with their debut album, 'Bon Jovi'.