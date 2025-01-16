Bon Jovi releasing first-ever anthology book
American rock outfit Bon Jovi will release a new limited-edition anthology book in 2025, reflecting the band's 40-year history.
Titled 'Bon Jovi: Forever', the 264-page book is a personal account of the band's meteoric rise to fame. It will be narrated by the band's frontman, 62-year-old Bon Jovi.
"BON JOVI: FOREVER is the first-ever Bon Jovi anthology book, narrated by Jon Bon Jovi and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and memorabilia items from the band’s archives," the band wrote on Instagram.
There will be a limited number of copies available to fans.
"Only 1,500 numbered box sets, signed by Jon Bon Jovi and including replica tour merchandise and an exclusive 7” vinyl, will be available."
Bon Jovi's past and current members include David Bryan, Phil X, Tico Torres, John Shanks, Hugh McDonald, Everett Bradley, Alec John Such and Richie Sambora.
The band burst onto the music scene in 1984 with their debut album, 'Bon Jovi'.
Bon Jovi continues to make music together and released their latest album, 'Forever', in June 2024. It was their 16th studio album, producing three singles: 'Legendary', 'Living Proof', and 'The People's House'.
The band also teamed up with Pitbull last year on the chart-topping single 'Now or Never', a remix of their 2000 track 'It’s My Life'.
"2024 was one for our history books. Thank you for celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary and FOREVER with us!" Bon Jovi wrote on New Year's Day.
Bon Jovi's anthology book is due for release in June and retails for $365 (about R6,752).
"As band members, you share a unique bond that no one else can truly understand, not even family. That brotherhood comes with a long career like ours. We all felt part of something special, trusted each other, and they trusted me. I never let them down. It was always a give-and-take by everybody," Jon Bon Jovi writes in the e-book.
The Grammy Award-winning band's fans suggest they also release a tour book, à la Taylor Swift.
"I'd recommend a book tour since the band touring seems to be over. Bon Jovi would sell out every copy showing up at bookstores all over. Maybe give a talk. Sell some Bon Jovi pasta sauce while you are there," one fan teased.
Main image credit: Instagram/@bonjovi
