Sean Lennon reflects on Yoko Ono and John's relationship

Yoko Ono and John Lennon made headlines in 1973 for their ‘lost weekend’ separation - 18 months of separation in their marriage.

Decades later, their son has brought their relationship back into the spotlight.

He spoke about it during an interview about his father's recent Grammy nomination for the 1973 hit album 'Mind Games', which has been nominated for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Packaging.

Sean spoke about the relationship because of the controversy it faced around the time the album was released.

“A lot of people said like, ‘Yoko wasn’t around for this record, why are they featuring her in the booklet’ or something,” Lennon told the publication.

"I think there’s a lot of history, there’s a lot of assumptions made about that time period because they were sort of on their way towards that famous separation that people called The Lost Weekend. But the truth is, even when they were apart they were always talking, so I don’t think they ever really broke up," said Sean.

He adds that his father's belongings were still kept at his mom's apartment.

"All his stuff was still in the apartment with my mum, it’s not like they had a real separation. And on top of it, all my dad was thinking about was her," he said.

The singer added that his father's album was also about his mother.

“You look at the album cover, it’s a collage of my mum literally the size of a mountain, and he’s this little tiny thing sort of fading into the background” he continued. “And I think it’s clear what his view of my mum was in his life. She was monumental, obviously. And the whole album is about her,” he said.

The singer further revealed that his mother “never has moved on from that relationship” since John’s passing.

He also explained that the recent 'Mind Games' release was something of a “love letter” to his parents.

“I’ve never put it that way but I would say it’s my best effort to try to be a good son,” Sean said.

