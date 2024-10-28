Scientists name new snake species after Leonardo DiCaprio
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Scientists reveal why they named a snake discovered in the western Himalayas after Leonardo DiCaprio.
Scientists reveal why they named a snake discovered in the western Himalayas after Leonardo DiCaprio.
Anguiculus dicaprioi! It sounds like something someone might chant in a 'Harry Potter' movie while trying to change a toad into a handsome boy.
However, it has nothing to do with magic spells. It is the moniker of a new snake species named after Leonardo DiCaprio.
Scientists first discovered the copper-coloured snakes, which have dozens of teeth, in the Western Himalayas in 2020. Since then, researchers have been conducting ongoing studies on the species.
According to People, an analysis of their DNA found that while they share common characteristics with other snakes, they are a new species.
So far, the snakes have only been spotted in Nepal and India’s Himachal Pradesh state.
A study published in the scientific journal Nature on October 21 was the first to reveal that the new species has been named after DiCaprio.
It is called Anguiculus dicaprioi or DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake. Researchers honoured the Oscar-winning actor because of his work as an environmentalist.
They noted that he "has been actively involved in creating awareness about global climate change (and) increased biodiversity loss".
During an interview with People magazine in 2016, DiCaprio revealed the inspiration behind his environmental activism.
"At a young age, I was very saddened by species that had become extinct by the result of man-made activity, and so that led me on a long sort of journey to get me involved in environmental issues."
He added that a meeting in his 20s with Al Gore, a former American Vice President, helped spur him into action.
"He sat me down, drew a picture of the planet, drew our atmosphere and said, ‘This Is the most important crisis facing humanity’, and from that point on I really become not only fascinated with the issue but really concerned why we as a collective world community haven’t done enough about it," he told the publication.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
`ALSO READ: UK hospitals set to trial AI death calculator
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: YouTube ('Django Unchained' trailer (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Show's Stories
-
Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminal...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Five-year-old child used in robbery of elderly woman in Verulam
Criminals have no shame whatsoever...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago