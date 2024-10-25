UK hospitals set to trial AI death calculator
The AI tool will be able to predict whether a patient is at risk of early death...
Hospitals in the United Kingdom will soon use artificial intelligence (AI) to help health professionals identify a patient's risk of disease and their chances of dying early.
The NHS in England hopes the AI technology, known as AI-ECG risk estimation (AIRE), will help ensure patients get further treatment if they are considered high-risk.
According to the Daily Mail, the AI tool uses the results of a patient's electrocardiogram (ECG) test to identify potential problems.
"ECG is a very common and very cheap test, but that could then be used to guide more detailed testing that could then change how we manage patients and potentially reduce the risk of anything bad happening. ," Dr Arunashis Sau said.
The British Heart Foundation clinical research fellow says AIRE is not intended to replace doctors.
"One key distinction is that the goal here was to do something that was superhuman. So not replace or speed up something that a doctor could do, but to do something that a doctor cannot do from looking at heart tracing. What we found is that AI could pick up things to do with the patient's heart structure and function, and even things as deep as genetic information were being picked up," he said.
Studies have already shown that AIRE has considerable potential. In the 10 years after the ECG test, it could predict the risk of death with an accuracy rate of 78%.
It was also able to identify future heart failure and heart rhythm problems in 79% and 76% of cases, respectively.
The NHS will roll out the first trials of the AI programme in 2025.
