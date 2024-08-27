Mama cat saves her kittens from cobra

Being approached by snakes is never a welcome visit when you have babies. But can you imagine being visited by a Cobra?

A snake that has no problem getting aggressive with its prey and is known as a highly venomous predator. We understand that the animal kingdom can be cutthroat in more than one aspect, but being a mother in the animal kingdom outweighs being a mother in any other environment.

It works on the premise of killing or being killed. A video from three years ago has resurfaced on social media and shows a mother cat defending her kittens from a Cobra.