Husband upset over wife's refusal to learn how to cook

The family dynamic has changed over the years, with both men and women working to support their families. However, one tradition seems to always fall on a woman's lap—cooking.

A man took to Reddit this week to complain that his 24-year-old wife refuses to learn how to cook.

"She was raised in a family with no chores and they had a maid come clean the house. She has never learned to cook and can not boil water despite me walking her through it, she just loses patience," the 26-year-old man wrote.

He adds that he has even tried to teach her how to cook but she loses patience after two minutes. She either throws a tantrum or simply walks away.

His wife doesn't see a problem with him being the only one in the house who knows how to cook. She also does not enjoy helping him prepare the food that needs to be cooked or helping him clean up afterwards.

The man's friends gave him some interesting advice.

"I talked to some friends about it and they said if it was their significant other who never cooked they would eventually said they had to prepare their own meals if they would not help."