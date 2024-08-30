Employee wins case against company for being called 'Aunty/Uncle'

The Gettysburg College website says that on average, people spend "90,000 hours at work over a lifetime".

Naturally, you spend more time with your work colleagues than your family. This may be where the 'work husband or wife' originated. A report in Psychology Today shared that there is an increase in work relationships that fit into this category in 2023.

This is all good, but some managers and/or employees fail to maintain professional and respectable relationships with their employees. The lines get drawn, then they get fuzzy, and sometimes management and their subordinates fail to adhere to professionalism.

This happened to a person who was being called 'Aunty/Uncle' by her supervisor and found it disrespectful and demeaning.