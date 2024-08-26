Dream job alert! Man earns thousands riding rollercoasters
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This man turned his hobby into a full-time job, and now he gets to ride some of the best rollercoasters all over the world...
While many people spend their weekdays typing away at their desks from 9 to 5, Sean Evans is living his best life riding rollercoasters.
The 33-year-old content creator makes a living riding rollercoasters! Sean, who is from Stoke-on-Trent in England, is a professional rollercoaster rider.
According to reports, he makes six figures sharing videos of himself riding the craziest, scariest, tallest, wettest, and fastest rollercoasters in the UK and around the world.
Surprisingly, Sean was afraid of heights growing up and swore off rollercoasters after facing his fears during a high school trip. He still gets butterflies every time he gets on one, but his fear disappears with every twist and turn of the ride.
He has now been on more than 100 rollercoaster rides!
Sean's journey to living his dream life as a professional rollercoaster rider began during COVID-19. Like many people stuck at home, he started binge-watching videos on YouTube.
He enjoyed watching theme park videos and decided to start his own channel, 'Lift Hills and Thrills'. With just 20,700 subscribers, he is nowhere near the likes of content creators such as MrBeast - who has a whopping 300-million subscribers - but his videos are a hit with thrill-seeking, adrenalin-loving rollercoaster fans.
So, how exactly did he turn his hobby into a full-time job?
"From [YouTube] income, affiliate marketing, brand deals, consulting, sponsorships, website ads, product sales, paid TV spots and even more behind the scenes of Lift Hills and Thrills it has rapidly turned from a hobby into a full-time job," he said on Instagram.
"Making money from doing something I love has been my entire story of self employment and I couldn’t be more grateful to those around me for their support."
He isn't exactly a millionaire, but it beats staring at a screen all day, counting down the hours to knock off time.
"I'm a bloke from Stoke trying my very best to get this channel out there to the masses... This is to share my hobbies and passions, and to make memories with friends and to look back on in years to come and say I did this, I went there and I achieved this," he said on YouTube.
Main image credit: Instagram/@officiallifthillsandthrills
