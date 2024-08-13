Do Cape Town baboons rule over KZN's monkeys?

We are never surprised when monkeys visit our neighbourhoods; it is just as much theirs as ours.

But it seems that as monkeys have become renowned for their intrusive visits to us KZNers, so too have baboons taken on the name of uninvited guests in Cape Town.

We have seen the viciousness of baboons in videos, their ability to stand together and even chase off a leopard, but little did we realise that they are far more invasive than our KZN monkeys. (Well, that's a matter of opinion).