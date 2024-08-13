Do Cape Town baboons rule over KZN's monkeys?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
When an uninvited guest looks through your kitchen, you know they're too comfortable...
We are never surprised when monkeys visit our neighbourhoods; it is just as much theirs as ours.
But it seems that as monkeys have become renowned for their intrusive visits to us KZNers, so too have baboons taken on the name of uninvited guests in Cape Town.
We have seen the viciousness of baboons in videos, their ability to stand together and even chase off a leopard, but little did we realise that they are far more invasive than our KZN monkeys. (Well, that's a matter of opinion).
A video shared by a resident in Cape Town shows how comfortable a baboon was entering this person's home and looking through their appliances for food.
First, we see the baboon open the freezer door, then eat something on the kitchen countertop, and then he opens the microwave. Their intelligence and survival tactics amaze us.
We cannot be surprised, considering they are more like family than we care to admit - primates, evolution, and all. What surprised us is that this baboon made himself at home, and the homeowner took the time to allow him that privilege; in KZN, you won't find a homeowner waiting this long to chase them out.
Ah, but what better way to share the experience than by videoing them?
Watch how, in the end, the homeowner's priorities change when he admits to running away - video courtesy of TikTok.
@daveyskitchen Kitchen pests are built different in South Africa… #fyp #kitchen #home #capetown #southafrica ♬ Rock and Roll Session - Canal Records JP
Image Courtesy of TikTok
