5 Songs that turn 40 in January 2025

Hey, 1985 club! Can you believe these iconic '80s tracks were released 40 years ago?

If you're turning 40 this month, you're in good company. Some of the best music was released in 1985. From 'We Are the World' (March 7), written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, to 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' (March 22) by Tears for Fears, the year 1985 was a good time for music lovers. Wham!' and Madonna ruled the charts in 1985. Madonna had at least five songs charting in the US, including 'Like A Virgin', which was released in October 1984 and continued to dominate the charts the following year. Here's a look at five of our favourite songs turning 40 in January 2025.

1. 'Material Girl' – Madonna

Madonna has released several hit songs throughout her career, but 'Material Girls' remains one of her most loved and iconic singles. Released on January 23, the song proved that Madonna was anything but a one-hit wonder. The single debuted a few months after 'Like a Virgin' – the singer's first #1 – was released. The song's equally iconic music video cemented Madonna's title as the new 'Queen of Pop'. It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe's performance of 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend'.

2. 'Sussudio' – Phil Collins

'Sussudio' soared up the charts when it was released in the UK on January 14. It was also a smash hit in America, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Phil Collins released the song as the lead single from his studio album ' No Jacket Required'.

That's not the only big track Collins released in January 1985. His legendary single, 'One More Night' dropped on January 24. "This week, 40 years ago – Phil Collins released 'One More Night' as his second #1 US single, taken from the Diamond-certified 'No Jacket Required'. Produced by Hugh Padgham, the record features performances from Daryl Stuermer, Leland Sklar, and Don Myrick of the Phenix Horns," a post on the singer's Instagram page read. "One of Phill's most beautiful romantic songs!" one fan gushed.

3. 'Why Can't I Have You' – The Cars

The Cars released 'Why Can't I Have You' on January 7 as the fifth single from their 'Heartbeat City' album. Cash Box described the American rock band's song as a "moody piece of peculiarly American synth-pop". "'Why Can't I Have You' is the slowest tempo single from The Cars smash 'Hearbeat City' LP, yet it should gain a good response from CHR radio, especially when the video airs. [Lead singer Ric] Ocasek's delivery is deliciously slow and the backing vocals are as usual, seamless. A dance version of the cut could make good use of its sensual groove and purring drum beat." Fans have called the track one of their favourite tracks by The Cars. "One of the first songs my heart melted over when I was 14 years old. I'm 52 now and it still melts," one fan said on YouTube.

4. 'This Is Not America' – David Bowie

David Bowie's official Instagram page celebrated 'This is Not America' turning 40 in January. The English singer, who died in 2016 at the age of 69, recorded the song with the Pat Metheny Group for the 1985 movie 'The Falcon and the Snowman'. "It was released as a single in the UK on 28th January 1985, reaching #14 there and #32 in the US. It faired better in many other territories, reaching the top 5 of several charts and #1 in the Netherlands. An official video was released, but Bowie wasn’t in it as it was compiled from footage from the film," the the post read.

Watch Bowie's live performance of 'This is Not America' from his 2000 BBC show.

5. 'King of Rock' – Run-D.M.C.

Run-D.M.C. released this gem on January 15 as the lead single from the group's second studio album, ' King of Rock'. The group, which consisted of Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell, declared themselves the kings of rock in the song, dismissing their competitors as "suckers". The lyrics of the first verse read: I'm the king of rock, there is none higher

Sucker MCs should call me sire

To burn my kingdom, you must use fire

I won't stop rockin' 'til I retire

Now we rock the party and come correct

Our cuts are on time and rhymes connect

Got the right to vote and will elect

And other rappers can't stand us but give us respect

Forty years later, the song remains a favourite with their fans. "I transform back into that little kid listening to this in my room when it dropped in the 80's. I'm a grown-a** man with a framed Run DMC poster on my wall in my office. Goats!" one fan wrote on YouTube.

