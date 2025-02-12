 Paul McCartney performs at sold out show in New York
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Paul McCartney performs at sold out show in New York

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Fans packed into the Bowery Ballroom to see Paul McCartney perform live. 

Paul McCartney poses inside a photo exhibition
Paul McCartney / Instagram (@paulmcCartney)

Paul McCartney is still vibing at 82. 

The legendary Beatles musician performed at the iconic Bowery Ballroom venue in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday night. 

McCartney announced the surprise gig just hours before the show. Tickets for the one-night-only show sold out within minutes. 

Tickets were sold at the 575-person venue's box office on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans were only allowed one ticket per person. 

"Bowery! You Rocked!" the 'Maybe I'm Amazed' hitmaker wrote on Instagram, sharing several pictures from the intimate show

He performed a few favourites, including 'Let It Be', 'Got to Get You into My Life', 'Hey Jude' and 'Blackbird'. 

"Do another one!! This time with more notice," one fan teased.

"Beyond jealous of anyone who got to go!" a second person wrote. 

ALSO READ: John Lennon's son talks about keeping his father's legacy alive

ALSO READ: The Beatles' Sir Ringo Starr releases new music

One woman says she ran from her apartment straight to the venue to get a ticket as soon as she saw McCartney's announcement. 

She arrived 15 minutes later and was one of the lucky few to score a $50 (R920) ticket.

A second woman says she didn't make it in time. 

"Happy for those who got tickets! I was literally in my dentist's chair and didn't make the line!" she wrote on X.

Many fans also praised McCartney for the reasonable price of the show's tickets.

"I love that a Paul pop-up is cheaper than a Jack White pop-up (I was happy to pay, just saying)."

Another fan wrote: "Paul is fantastic and loves to perform for his fans."

ALSO READ: 5 Songs that turn 40 in January 2025

More From East Coast Radio:

New York Paul McCartney The Beatles

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Main image credit: Instagram/ Paul McCartney

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.