Paul McCartney performs at sold out show in New York

Paul McCartney is still vibing at 82.

The legendary Beatles musician performed at the iconic Bowery Ballroom venue in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday night.

McCartney announced the surprise gig just hours before the show. Tickets for the one-night-only show sold out within minutes.

Tickets were sold at the 575-person venue's box office on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans were only allowed one ticket per person.

"Bowery! You Rocked!" the 'Maybe I'm Amazed' hitmaker wrote on Instagram, sharing several pictures from the intimate show.

He performed a few favourites, including 'Let It Be', 'Got to Get You into My Life', 'Hey Jude' and 'Blackbird'.

"Do another one!! This time with more notice," one fan teased.

"Beyond jealous of anyone who got to go!" a second person wrote.