Paul McCartney performs at sold out show in New York
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Fans packed into the Bowery Ballroom to see Paul McCartney perform live.
Paul McCartney is still vibing at 82.
The legendary Beatles musician performed at the iconic Bowery Ballroom venue in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday night.
McCartney announced the surprise gig just hours before the show. Tickets for the one-night-only show sold out within minutes.
Tickets were sold at the 575-person venue's box office on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans were only allowed one ticket per person.
"Bowery! You Rocked!" the 'Maybe I'm Amazed' hitmaker wrote on Instagram, sharing several pictures from the intimate show.
He performed a few favourites, including 'Let It Be', 'Got to Get You into My Life', 'Hey Jude' and 'Blackbird'.
"Do another one!! This time with more notice," one fan teased.
"Beyond jealous of anyone who got to go!" a second person wrote.
One woman says she ran from her apartment straight to the venue to get a ticket as soon as she saw McCartney's announcement.
She arrived 15 minutes later and was one of the lucky few to score a $50 (R920) ticket.
A second woman says she didn't make it in time.
"Happy for those who got tickets! I was literally in my dentist's chair and didn't make the line!" she wrote on X.
Many fans also praised McCartney for the reasonable price of the show's tickets.
"I love that a Paul pop-up is cheaper than a Jack White pop-up (I was happy to pay, just saying)."
Another fan wrote: "Paul is fantastic and loves to perform for his fans."
When Paul McCartney announced a Bowery Ballroom show tonight, @devonsaysrelax RAN from her apartment to get in line at 12:15pm. (15 minutes after the show was announced!) By 12:30pm, all tickets were sold out, because...well, it's a Beatle. Not a bad way to spend $50, huh? pic.twitter.com/TjjENBKdK9— Vulture (@vulture) February 11, 2025
