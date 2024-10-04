WATCH: Elephant surprises KZN road users

A KZN road trip took an unexpected turn when a majestic elephant decided to join the journey.

Have you ever felt your heart pound with both fear and amazement? In a heart-stopping incident near KwaHlabisa, in our home of KwaZulu-Natal, a group of people found themselves having to react on their feet after coming across an elephant. The video was shared by Amanda Banda on TikTok. In the clip, we have the point of view of a passenger in a vehicle who is travelling along a road that borders the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park (go-figure) game reserves.

Before you know it, an elephant is seen strolling along the side. As you might expect, the passengers in the vehicle are elated to be one at such close proximity with this magnificent creature in its natural habitat. However, their excitement quickly turns to fear as the elephant decides to perform a hop, skip, and a jump (elephants can't jump) into the middle of the road, directly in their path. The driver, realising the gravity of the situation, slowly reverses to avoid startling the intimidating giant. The tension in the video can be felt through the phone! You can almost hear the passengers' hearts pounding as they watch on in awe as the majestic creature approaches their vehicle.

Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Reserve is a Big 5 Game Park and houses a number of animals, including elephants, rhinos, lions, and leopards. It's a popular destination for those who have a liking for adventure and thrill.

