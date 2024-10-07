“Goosebumps”: Empangeni High School choir crushes Mozart classic

Goosebumps were felt far and wide as Empangeni High School performed a jaw-dropping rendition of a classic tune.

Empangeni High School has gone viral on TikTok after their choir performed a goosebump-inducing rendition of Lacrimosa, the 7th movement of Mozart's Requiem. Social media users from across the globe were taken aback by the immense talent of the high schoolers who absolutely crushed the choral masterpiece.

The vocal control shown by these kids is exceptional. The clip starts off with the classic tune played on a piano while the school choir stands ready on stage. Slowly, their voices come together to form a symphony we have been blessed to experience! As the camera moves closer, we see the choir conductor and a memorable journey into vocal bliss begins. The video has since gained a massive 34,000 views as the comment section filled with impressed viewers. Watch the video below:

Take a look at some of the comments that stood out:



Lesedi Lesley Sephai wrote:

“THIS CHOIR MUST COMPETE AT COLLEGE COMPETITION” Patriciagomez4355 said:

“So beautiful guys you should be proud!! Such a professional and profound interpretation!” JulieAnne commented:

Beverley-Anne shared:
"Goosebumps. Absolutely breathtaking."

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart wrote Requiem Mass on his deathbed. He passed away at the age of 35 on 5 December 1791. According to Britannica, the piece was often heard as completed by Franz Xaver Süssmayr, Mozart's student.



