Fast food worker dries dirty mop under French fries warmer

Some things just don't cut it when it comes to eateries; one of those things is health and safety, particularly hygiene.

Many food outlets have lost business or been slammed for failing to meet health and safety standards. The introduction of smartphones has not been a welcomed invention for eateries because now, people can video anything and everything they want and share it on social media.

That could be good or bad for business, but sadly, that old advertising and marketing phrase that "all press is good press" doesn't quite fit when a video of your restaurant is painted in a bad light.