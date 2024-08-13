Fast food worker dries dirty mop under French fries warmer
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This has got to be the most disgusting thing we have seen an eatery do...
This has got to be the most disgusting thing we have seen an eatery do...
Some things just don't cut it when it comes to eateries; one of those things is health and safety, particularly hygiene.
Many food outlets have lost business or been slammed for failing to meet health and safety standards. The introduction of smartphones has not been a welcomed invention for eateries because now, people can video anything and everything they want and share it on social media.
That could be good or bad for business, but sadly, that old advertising and marketing phrase that "all press is good press" doesn't quite fit when a video of your restaurant is painted in a bad light.
"A McDonald’s in Australia is feeling the heat after an employee was videotaped using a heat lamp to dry a dirty mop. Customer Debbie Barakat caught the incident, which took place at a restaurant in Booval, Queensland, on video and later shared her experience online." (People)
Barakat was at the restaurant when a worker who had just used the mop decided to use the fries warmer to dry it. The incident took place in early April 2024, but Barakat only posted it six weeks later. After seeing several complaints about this branch, she wondered what else they were doing behind the scenes.
I was just standing waiting for my order when I looked over and heard a staff member say, 'I don’t think you should be doing that as it could be a safety issue as it can catch on fire'," the woman told Yahoo!, adding that the employee allegedly “just laughed it off.” Barakat claimed the workers served the fries moments after.
- Debbie Barakat
Read more: Who invited the roaches to dinner?
People.com reached out to McDonald's Australia for a comment on the video. They said it was an isolated incident and that they have taken the necessary steps to retrain their employees. They also stated that they take "food safety extremely seriously and follow strict cleaning, sanitisation, and hygiene procedures in all restaurants".
Watch the video of the worker drying the mop below - courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago