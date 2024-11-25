Why this discontinued car is a goldmine for hijackers in SA
This beloved vehicle has become a target for criminals across SA.
The iconic Nissan NP200 bakkie has officially been discontinued, and its popularity may now become its owners’ greatest risk.
Once a trusted workhorse for small businesses and individuals across South Africa, the affordable and versatile NP200 saw a massive demand in its final production month, selling 2,679 units, reports BusinessTech.
Priced from R245,300, its affordability made it a staple on South African roads, but with production halted. Spare parts are becoming scarce, making it a perfect storm for hijackers.
Experts warn that discontinued models, like the NP200, join other criminal favourites such as the Toyota Hilux and VW Polo in fueling South Africa’s black-market economy.
Car hijackings have soared by 34% since pre-pandemic levels, with 66 incidents daily.
Reports have revealed that discontinued vehicles face heightened risks as criminal syndicates target them for parts.
The thriving underground market is preying on the beloved NP200 and owners are now finding themselves vulnerable in hijacking hotspots like malls and driveways.
