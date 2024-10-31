Keyless car theft on the rise in South Africa

Car thieves in South Africa are stepping up their game and they’re getting high-tech to outsmart vehicle security systems.

Marius Kemp, Head of Personal Lines at Santam, says that there’s been a worrying surge in theft and hijacking claims, particularly among keyless-entry cars.

Here’s how they’re doing it: Using a sneaky technique called "car-jamming", hijackers work in groups to intercept your keyless remote’s signal, unlocking your car without a peep from the alarm.

It's almost as if they have a VIP pass to your vehicle.

According to BusinessTech, Kemp urged all drivers to crank up their security game, especially in hotspots like the Eastern and Western Cape, where these incidents are on the rise.

He noted that if you drive a Toyota or Volkswagen, it's essential to pay extra attention. These models are in high demand among thieves, so keep those keys close and make sure you don't make it easy for thieves to swipe your vehicle.