Why saying ‘Thank You’ and ‘Please’ still matters in 2024

However, a small moment of gratitude can make a significant difference, especially in professional settings where teamwork is essential.

In today’s busy world, it’s easy to move from task to task without pausing to acknowledge those who support us.

Expressing thanks isn’t just polite; it’s an act of recognition. A sincere “thank you” tells the recipient, “I see you, I value your effort, and I appreciate your role in this process”, reports consulting and support service Funds for Learning.

A meaningful “thank you” goes beyond the words themselves. To make gratitude resonate, specificity is key.

Instead of a generic “thanks”, consider highlighting the person's specific effort and its impact. For example, rather than just saying, “Thanks for your help,” try adding more "Thank you for taking the time to make such a delicious meal".

This approach makes gratitude personal and shows that their contribution truly matters.

As we check off items on our to-do lists, let’s take a moment to say thank you. Whether it’s a colleague, a friend, or someone offering assistance, expressing appreciation helps create a culture of respect and connection one “thank you” at a time.