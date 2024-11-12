Milk Tart or Desperation Pie: Which came first?

Baloyi was baffled at the US dessert that holds a stark resemblance to the South Africa Milk Tart.

A video of Thabo Baloyi speaking about ‘Desperation Pie’ has South Africans clutching their pearls.

We know that South Africans are the champions of roasting, boasting, and passionately defending everything SA-related.

So, when Baloyi took to TikTok, pointing fingers at Americans for allegedly swiping our Milk Tart, you can imagine the reaction.

The outrage started after Martha Stewart shared a recipe that looked suspiciously like our cherished Milk Tart.

In his post, Thabo lamented, “We’ve gladly given away Elon Musk, Charlize Theron, and even nearly Nelson Mandela’s hearing aid… but it’s never enough for some people”.

The method and look of the dessert were far too similar to our beloved Milk Tart.



Let’s take a look at the details: