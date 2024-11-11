This eight-year-old designer is sewing up a storm

And when we say "waves", we mean it.

Born in Los Angeles in 2016, this pint-sized designer is already making waves in the fashion world with his brand, Couture to the Max.

Max Alexander is not your average eight-year-old.

His runway debut at just five years old was a showstopper!

Max’s love for art and design began early, influenced by iconic artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Yayoi Kusama, and Frida Kahlo. However, it was in 2020 when he boldly declared to his family, “I’m going to be a dressmaker".

According to his website, Max was inspired by his artist mom.

He dove headfirst into the world of design, first creating dresses from scraps, plastic wrap, and ribbons.

What began as knotting and taping quickly blossomed into a refined sewing style after Max took his first formal sewing lessons in 2021.

By the end of that year, he had completed his first collection and wowed the crowd at his runway show in Los Angeles.

Max is now eight years old, still thriving in his fashion career, and saving for his first apartment in New York, because why not?

Between creating jaw-dropping designs and school, this young prodigy is determined to make his mark on the world.

We can't wait to see what he sews up next!