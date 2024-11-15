Why 2024 matric results won’t be in newspapers
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
The SA Information Regulator has barred the Department of Basic Education from publishing the 2024 NSC matric results in newspapers.
SA’s Information Regulator (IR) has ordered the Department of Basic Education (DBE) not to publish the 2024 matric results in newspapers, citing a lack of compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
This directive follows an enforcement notice from the IR, which found that the DBE had breached Popia by not securing consent before releasing students' information publicly.
According to the IR, no legal grounds justified publishing students’ personal information in this way.
Instead, the regulator has recommended that learners receive their results directly from schools or through secure, Popia-compliant channels, like an SMS service, to ensure privacy and security, reports My Broadband.
The DBE has until 2025 to establish a system to collect consent from students and parents if it intends to reinstate newspaper publication for matric results.
If the DBE does not comply, the IR stated that the results for 2025 will also remain unpublished.
Main image courtesy of iStock
