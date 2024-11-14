From Queensburgh to India: Cricket star shines bright
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Grade 11 Queensburgh High School student Siyamthanda Majozi has been selected to go to India to play cricket.
Siyamthanda Majozi from Burlington will soon be heading to India to play cricket. The rising star has a story that will motivate sports lovers all around.
Siyamthanda just got back into cricket after a brief hiatus following his father's passing. The young man has shown promising progress and improvements in his performance, which resulted in his selection to travel overseas.
He has been playing cricket since the age of nine after being introduced to the sport by a friend in Grade 3.
"I come from an area where cricket is not often played. Most people are interested in playing soccer," he told East Coast Radio.
He was informed about the trip to India in March and has been preparing ever since. According to the young sports star, he was selected after he made improvements to his performance.
Queensburgh High School's Sports Co-Ordinator Nhlakanipho Sibisi said it was an emotional moment when he received the news from Siyamthanda.
"Two years ago, he came to me and said he is a good cricket player. He asked me to bring cricket back and now he's opening doors for others who want to play the sport," he said proudly.
The trip to India costs a mind-blowing R36,000 and the school is trying their best to facilitate the young man's dream. According to principal Mr NJ Phungula, Siyamthanda continues to make the school proud.
"We are very very proud of him. He just recently went on a tournament in Benoni and he's been selected twice for KZN cricket," said Mr Phungula.
Main image courtesy of ECR
