From Queensburgh to India: Cricket star shines bright

Siyamthanda Majozi from Burlington will soon be heading to India to play cricket. The rising star has a story that will motivate sports lovers all around.

Siyamthanda just got back into cricket after a brief hiatus following his father's passing. The young man has shown promising progress and improvements in his performance, which resulted in his selection to travel overseas.



He has been playing cricket since the age of nine after being introduced to the sport by a friend in Grade 3.

"I come from an area where cricket is not often played. Most people are interested in playing soccer," he told East Coast Radio.

He was informed about the trip to India in March and has been preparing ever since. According to the young sports star, he was selected after he made improvements to his performance.