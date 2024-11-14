Wentworth man to run from Joburg to Durban
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Taariq Stokes will be running 704km from Johannesburg to Durban to raise funds for men’s mental health.
Taariq Stokes will be running 704km from Johannesburg to Durban to raise funds for men’s mental health.
In a few days, Taariq Stokes will be taking on a massive task. The Wentworth native will be running from Johannesburg to Durban - that’s 704km!
Taariq will be taking off on the 20th of November with 11 other runners from Walkerville, Johannesburg to Moses Mabhida in Durban. The run will take about 76 hours.
They are hoping to raise R50,000 to support mental health institutions and establish community workshops to offer support to men who are struggling with mental health issues.
There will be two teams, A and B, each will have a total of six runners who will be running from Joburg in three separate pairs.
“As a man, I know how hard it is to speak up,” Stokes said.
Take a look at his post below:
Here are some of the comments left by South Africans:
@Kxng_zubz.rsa wrote:
“Mind-blowing 🤯keep the fire burning!”
@Simone_courtney_mya7 commented:
“So proud of you Ty ❤️💪🏼. Men's Mental Health Matters 🧠🫶🏼”
@Thenewbenzx said:
“Yasis what a challenge I'm already impressed I know this guy is gonna do it.”
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Instagram
Show's Stories
-
Dr Devarshni Reddy explains more about World Diabetes Day
"One in nine adults have type 2 diabetes..." - Dr Devarshni Reddy.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
From Queensburgh to India: Cricket star shines bright
Grade 11 Queensburgh High School student Siyamthanda Majozi has been sel...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago