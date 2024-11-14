Wentworth man to run from Joburg to Durban

In a few days, Taariq Stokes will be taking on a massive task. The Wentworth native will be running from Johannesburg to Durban - that’s 704km!

Taariq will be taking off on the 20th of November with 11 other runners from Walkerville, Johannesburg to Moses Mabhida in Durban. The run will take about 76 hours.



They are hoping to raise R50,000 to support mental health institutions and establish community workshops to offer support to men who are struggling with mental health issues.



There will be two teams, A and B, each will have a total of six runners who will be running from Joburg in three separate pairs.



“As a man, I know how hard it is to speak up,” Stokes said.