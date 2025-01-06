What does it mean? Understanding SA's weather warning system
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Are you wondering what a yellow level four weather warning is? Or has a red level 10 left you stumped? Let’s break down the colour-coding system and what it means.
Have you ever received a weather warning and wondered what it really means? South Africa's weather warning system is designed to be easy to understand so you can take the right precautions to stay safe.
Here's a breakdown of the colour coding and numbering system:
Colour coding:
The colours represent the severity of a weather event's impact, ranging from green (low impact) to red (high impact).
- Numbering system:
Numbers indicate the likelihood of the impact, from 1 (low likelihood) to 5 (high likelihood).
This combination of colours and numbers provides a clear and comprehensive way to assess potential weather risks.
For example, a red warning paired with the number 10 signals a high-impact event that is extremely likely to occur.
It's also important to note that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) is the only authoritative source for issuing weather-related alerts.
Image courtesy of iStock
