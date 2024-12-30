S.M.A.R.T driving tips for a safe festive season

To help ensure a safe and enjoyable journey for everyone, Suzuki Auto South Africa , in partnership with FleetMax Africa, has released five S.M.A.R.T driving tips as part of their DriveSmart road-safety curriculum.

These tips, focused on awareness, hazard management, distraction avoidance, responsible driving, and consideration for all road users, aim to equip motorists with the knowledge and skills to navigate the busy roads safely.

Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa, says: "A quick look at historical road safety data shows a worryingly high percentage of these journeys don’t go according to plan."



By following the S.M.A.R.T driving tips, motorists can significantly reduce their risk of being involved in a road accident. The tips are simple yet effective: