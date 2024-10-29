When is the best time to wash your car?

There is a science to washing your vehicle and ensuring it remains clean and the condition is maintained.

Every car owner knows the feeling of driving a freshly washed vehicle, but knowing the right time to wash it is often difficult. Washing your car at the correct time makes all the difference in maintaining its pristine condition. Grime, dirt, mud, and even pollen can damage your car over time, according to US-based car wash and detailing centre Andy’s Autowash.

Summer It's important to try to wash your car in the morning or evening when temperatures are moderate. If you’re unable to, try to choose a cloudy day with low wind. Pollen can be another issue, especially if you live near trees. Even a single grain of pollen can scratch your paint and accelerate oxidation, so regular cleaning is essential.

Winter Winter brings a different set of challenges. Washing your car earlier in the day, while temperatures are not too icy, allows it to dry properly. Kärcher reported that cars should be washed on a regular basis as regular maintenance is imperative in order to maintain the worth of your vehicle. Furthermore, it's important to wash your vehicle at least once a month.