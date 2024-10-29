When is the best time to wash your car?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
There is a science to washing your vehicle and ensuring it remains clean and the condition is maintained.
There is a science to washing your vehicle and ensuring it remains clean and the condition is maintained.
Every car owner knows the feeling of driving a freshly washed vehicle, but knowing the right time to wash it is often difficult.
Washing your car at the correct time makes all the difference in maintaining its pristine condition. Grime, dirt, mud, and even pollen can damage your car over time, according to US-based car wash and detailing centre Andy’s Autowash.
Summer
It's important to try to wash your car in the morning or evening when temperatures are moderate. If you’re unable to, try to choose a cloudy day with low wind. Pollen can be another issue, especially if you live near trees. Even a single grain of pollen can scratch your paint and accelerate oxidation, so regular cleaning is essential.
Winter
Winter brings a different set of challenges. Washing your car earlier in the day, while temperatures are not too icy, allows it to dry properly.
Kärcher reported that cars should be washed on a regular basis as regular maintenance is imperative in order to maintain the worth of your vehicle. Furthermore, it's important to wash your vehicle at least once a month.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli visits Flag Farm in search of an office pet
Carmen Reddy joined Danny Guselli in search of an office pet for East Co...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Stacey Norman and J Sbu share their top fitness tips
Stacey and J Sbu are getting their summer bodies ready and have shared a...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago