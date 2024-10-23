Drive with Stacey: Your chance to hit the road - LEGALLY
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Stacey Norman has finally got her learner's licence and wants to learn how to drive with two other women in KZN. Could that be you?
Stacey Norman has finally got her learner's licence and wants to learn how to drive with two other women in KZN. Could that be you?
Stacey Norman is on a mission to conquer her driving fears and she wants you to join her on the journey!
After years of hesitation stemming from a traumatic experience where she lost a close friend, Stacey recently obtained her learner’s licence.
Now, she’s inviting TWO lucky participants to learn how to drive alongside her in her exciting new campaign, Drive with Stacey.
How to Enter Drive with Stacey
To get in on this fantastic opportunity, simply WhatsApp the word 'Drive' to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts.
Don’t wait too long and make sure you check the terms and conditions below!
Eligibility Criteria
- You must be at least 18 years old.
- Availability for 10 driving lessons from 24 October 2024 to 10 December 2024 is essential.
- This competition is open exclusively to women residing in South Africa.
- Participants must possess a valid identity document or passport.
- A valid Code 8 learner’s licence is required, which must be valid until 16 December 2024.
- Entrants must not have had their licence revoked nor can they possess a foreign driver's licence.
This is not just about learning to drive; it’s about empowering yourself and taking a significant step towards independence.
Don’t miss out on your chance to Drive With Stacey and gain the independence that comes with having your own driver’s licence.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image courtesy of ECR
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Drive with Stacey: Your chance to hit the road - LEGALLY
Stacey Norman has finally got her learner's licence and wants to learn h...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
South Africa tops list of most adventurous nations worldwide
South Africa has taken the top spot as the world’s most adventurous nati...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago