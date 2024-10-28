Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminals but there are also high frequency days and times.
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminals but there are also high frequency days and times.
Car hijackings are once again on the rise in South Africa. As criminals become smarter, they are using various techniques to steal vehicles.
There are specific vehicles and models that are currently being targeted. Criminals are also targeting these cars on specific dates at specific times.
Most commonly hijacked vehicles in SA
The following vehicles have been identified as high-value targets and are at a higher risk of being hijacked:
Toyota: Corolla, Corolla Cross, Etios, Fortuner (GD6 and D4D), Hilux (GD6 and D4D), Prado, Land Cruiser and RAV4
Volkswagen Polo: Especially hatchbacks
Ford Ranger
Hyundai i20
Nissan NP200
Hijacking peak timesCriminals targeting vehicles tend to operate in specific patterns. They tend to act in times when they are least likely to be caught. According to BusinessTech, these are the most dangerous times for hijackings:
Fridays: Between 3 pm and 10 pm
Saturdays: Between 11 am and 3 pm
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminal...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Five-year-old child used in robbery of elderly woman in Verulam
Criminals have no shame whatsoever...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago