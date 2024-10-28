 Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminals but there are also high frequency days and times.

Car hijackings are once again on the rise in South Africa. As criminals become smarter, they are using various techniques to steal vehicles.

There are specific vehicles and models that are currently being targeted. Criminals are also targeting these cars on specific dates at specific times.

Most commonly hijacked vehicles in SA

The following vehicles have been identified as high-value targets and are at a higher risk of being hijacked:

  • Toyota: Corolla, Corolla Cross, Etios, Fortuner (GD6 and D4D), Hilux (GD6 and D4D), Prado, Land Cruiser and RAV4

  • Volkswagen Polo: Especially hatchbacks

  • Ford Ranger

  • Hyundai i20

  • Nissan NP200

Hijacking peak times

Criminals targeting vehicles tend to operate in specific patterns. They tend to act in times when they are least likely to be caught. According to BusinessTech, these are the most dangerous times for hijackings:

  • Fridays: Between 3 pm and 10 pm

  • Saturdays: Between 11 am and 3 pm

Image courtesy of iStock

