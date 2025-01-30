WhatsApp emoji use could land you in legal trouble in SA

However, sending emojis on WhatsApp could lead to serious legal consequences, particularly in the workplace.

WhatsApp is a popular communication tool in South Africa, used both personally and professionally.

Emojis can be interpreted in various ways, and misunderstandings might result in disciplinary actions or legal disputes.

Labour lawyer Aslam Moolla explains that emojis, like the thumbs up, can be seen as evidence in legal proceedings, including CCMA cases or disciplinary hearings.

For instance, if a manager asks an employee to attend an urgent meeting and the employee replies with a thumbs up, this could be interpreted as agreeing to the meeting time, even if the employee only intended to acknowledge the message.

This misinterpretation could lead to problems in legal disputes or workplace conflicts, reports BusinessTech.

WhatsApp messages, including those with emojis, can be used as documentary evidence in labour disputes. Furthermore, the Cybercrimes Act, signed into law in South Africa in 2021, criminalises messages that incite violence, property damage, or share intimate images.

