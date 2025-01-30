WhatsApp emoji use could land you in legal trouble in SA
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
You might think sending emojis on WhatsApp is fun, but it could lead
to serious legal trouble. Here's how emojis can land you in hot water –
especially at work!
You might think sending emojis on WhatsApp is fun, but it could lead to serious legal trouble. Here's how emojis can land you in hot water – especially at work!
WhatsApp is a popular communication tool in South Africa, used both personally and professionally.
However, sending emojis on WhatsApp could lead to serious legal consequences, particularly in the workplace.
Emojis can be interpreted in various ways, and misunderstandings might result in disciplinary actions or legal disputes.
Labour lawyer Aslam Moolla explains that emojis, like the thumbs up, can be seen as evidence in legal proceedings, including CCMA cases or disciplinary hearings.
For instance, if a manager asks an employee to attend an urgent meeting and the employee replies with a thumbs up, this could be interpreted as agreeing to the meeting time, even if the employee only intended to acknowledge the message.
This misinterpretation could lead to problems in legal disputes or workplace conflicts, reports BusinessTech.
WhatsApp messages, including those with emojis, can be used as
documentary evidence in labour disputes. Furthermore, the Cybercrimes
Act, signed into law in South Africa in 2021, criminalises messages that
incite violence, property damage, or share intimate images.
While emojis themselves may not violate the act, they could be used in a context that leads to a legal offence, such as threatening or inappropriate communication.
In South Africa, WhatsApp is more than just a casual messaging platform. Misusing emojis in professional communication could lead to unintended legal consequences.
Always consider how your messages – and the emojis you send – might be interpreted, as they could become key evidence in legal proceedings.
What seems harmless might not be so harmless after all.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock and Canva
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
WhatsApp emoji use could land you in legal trouble in SA
You might think sending emojis on WhatsApp is fun, but it could lead to...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
How to transport heavy goods when you ride a bike
This type of innovation is definitely higher grade.Danny Guselli 2 hours ago