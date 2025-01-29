RIP, Dante: The K9 hero who helped find 300+ missing victims
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
K9 Dante, a loyal partner who served with unwavering courage for nearly a decade, has passed away after bringing closure to over 300 families.
Just a year into his well-earned retirement, Dante – a devoted K9 – passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by those who knew him.
Dante was medically retired in January 2024 due to arthritis and placed in the loving care of emergency responder Nazir Sadack.
A brave and loyal German Shepherd, he served with the Umhlali SAPS search and rescue team for nine years, bringing closure to over 300 families. From braving difficult missions to pushing through painful injuries, Dante's unwavering dedication never faltered.
However, it was his work as a specialist cadaver dog that truly defined his legacy. Alongside his human partner, Warrant Officer Clinton Odayar, Dante travelled across KwaZulu-Natal, solving countless cases and offering hope to families in desperate need of closure.
According to TimesLive, Dante's first case in November 2015 set the stage for nearly a decade of service. He took part in over 900 missions, ranging from high-risk water rescues to daring helicopter operations.
The bond between Odayar and Dante was more than that of a handler and his dog – it was a partnership built on deep love and trust. In a heartfelt Facebook tribute, Odayar described Dante as “a K9 to count on”, honouring the unbreakable connection they shared.
Take a look:
Image courtesy of Facebook
