WATCH: Man builds haunted house in garage

The clip shows content creator @utube4oscar doing a tour of his at-home Haunted House and we are OBSESSED!

It's Halloween 2024 and to kick off the spooky day in style, we came across a spine-chilling (yet pretty darn awesome) video online.

@utube4oscar is known for posting videos on YouTube but his recent TikTok video tour had our skin crawling (in a good way).

He built a scary yet enticing Haunted House in his own garage. He starts the video by showing the entrance and exit of his scary home before making his way to the start.

At the door to the Haunted House is a screen which prepares you for what's to come! Oh, he also makes every single prop. Replying to a comment under his video, he explained that the props seen in the clip take him two to three months to build.

Social media users are in awe of his talent and took to the comments section to let him know how impressed they were. Here is what they had to say:

Alex Serves Tea asked:

"These are HOUSE MADE?! YOU MADE THESE??? 🤯"

US-rapper Yung Gravy commented:

"This is dope as hell."

chad30032 wrote:

"Bro is probably making memories for all the neighbourhood kids that they will never forget, doing Gods work fr 🙏 keep doing you bro."

Take a look at the clip here: