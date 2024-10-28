Selena Gomez wows in impressive Alice in Wonderland Halloween costume

Halloween is a few days away, but Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, are already strong contenders for the best-dressed celebrity couple.

The 32-year-old singer shared pictures of their 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed outfits on Instagram. Selena looked like an Alice doppelganger, complete with a blonde wig, while Benny dressed up as the Mad Hatter.

Their outfits were based on Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp's characters in Tim Burton's live-action version of Lewis Carroll's famous book.

"Curiouser and curiouser," Selena captioned her post. It's a famous line from the movie.

"This is so iconic," one of her followers commented.

Another follower wrote: "Best dressed couple on Halloween."