Selena Gomez wows in impressive Alice in Wonderland Halloween costume
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Curiouser and curiouser! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco nailed their Halloween party outfits...
Curiouser and curiouser! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco nailed their Halloween party outfits...
Halloween is a few days away, but Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, are already strong contenders for the best-dressed celebrity couple.
The 32-year-old singer shared pictures of their 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed outfits on Instagram. Selena looked like an Alice doppelganger, complete with a blonde wig, while Benny dressed up as the Mad Hatter.
Their outfits were based on Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp's characters in Tim Burton's live-action version of Lewis Carroll's famous book.
"Curiouser and curiouser," Selena captioned her post. It's a famous line from the movie.
"This is so iconic," one of her followers commented.
Another follower wrote: "Best dressed couple on Halloween."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023. They have been inseparable ever since, with Selena describing him as her best friend.
"I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon," she told TIME.
Selena and Benny have known each other for more than five years. They recorded a song together in 2019. 'I Can’t Get Enough' also featured J Balvin and Tainy.
They were friends before they became lovers.
"“It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love,’” Benny told the Wall Street Journal.
Sparks reportedly flew between the pair while Selena recorded her 2023 song 'Single Soon'. Benny produced the song alongside Cashmere Cat.
And now they are wearing matching Halloween costumes!
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/Selena Gomez
Show's Stories
-
Hijacking: Top vehicles targeted and specific times in SA
Not only are there specific vehicles that are being targeted by criminal...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Five-year-old child used in robbery of elderly woman in Verulam
Criminals have no shame whatsoever...Danny Guselli 7 hours ago