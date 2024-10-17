Halloween in Durban: Places to go and things to do
Get ready for spine-chilling fun at Durban’s Halloween events, from spooky high teas to haunted train rides!
It’s officially spooky season! While many South Africans don’t celebrate the 31st of October, there are a few lovers of all things scary. For you horror lovers, we’ve found a few places in sunny KZN to celebrate Halloween.
Florida Road Kids Halloween Walk
Join the spooky fun at the Florida Road Kids Halloween Walk starting at Mitchell Park on October 26 at 14:00. Hosted by local residents and businesses, this walk promises thrills and scares, so dress to impress, reports The Citizen.
Halloween High Tea at Oyster Box
Step into a world of eerie elegance at the Halloween High Tea at the Oyster Box on October 25. Enjoy spine-tingling treats and compete for best-dressed at this chilling event from 14:30 to 17:00. Adults R590, kids under 12 R350. Book at 031 514 5000 or [email protected].
Halloween Treasure Hunt
Fig Tree Farm and Volvo Cars Hillcrest are hosting a magical Halloween treasure hunt on October 26 from 12:00 to 15:00. Enjoy face painting, jumping castles, a mini-market, and more! Tickets R150, spectators R50. Book via Quicket.
Halloween Barket in Queensburgh
Bring your furry friends to the KZN Dog Sanctuary’s Halloween Barket at Ridley Park, Queensburgh, on October 26 from 14:00 to 20:00. Dress up, trick-or-treat, and support a great cause for abandoned animals. Contact 071 929 6457 for more info.
Marshall Security’s Spooktacular Neighborhood Halloween
Marshall Security’s Halloween event kicks off in Durban North on October 31 at 17:00. Come for a safe, spooky evening, and don’t forget to drop an extra packet of sweets for the community. Email [email protected] for details.
Gibaland’s After-Dark Halloween Scavenger Hunt
Kick off your Halloween adventure with Gibaland’s After Dark Halloween Scavenger Hunt on November 2 at 18:00. Costumes are encouraged! Tickets are R50 from Howler.
Haunted Train Ride
All aboard the haunted train ride at the Durban Society of Model Engineers on November 1 from 17:00 to 20:00. Tickets are just R25 per child, so hop on for a night of spooky fun.
