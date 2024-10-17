Halloween in Durban: Places to go and things to do

It’s officially spooky season! While many South Africans don’t celebrate the 31st of October, there are a few lovers of all things scary. For you horror lovers, we’ve found a few places in sunny KZN to celebrate Halloween.

Florida Road Kids Halloween Walk

Join the spooky fun at the Florida Road Kids Halloween Walk starting at Mitchell Park on October 26 at 14:00. Hosted by local residents and businesses, this walk promises thrills and scares, so dress to impress, reports The Citizen.

Halloween High Tea at Oyster Box

Step into a world of eerie elegance at the Halloween High Tea at the Oyster Box on October 25. Enjoy spine-tingling treats and compete for best-dressed at this chilling event from 14:30 to 17:00. Adults R590, kids under 12 R350. Book at 031 514 5000 or [email protected].

Halloween Treasure Hunt

Fig Tree Farm and Volvo Cars Hillcrest are hosting a magical Halloween treasure hunt on October 26 from 12:00 to 15:00. Enjoy face painting, jumping castles, a mini-market, and more! Tickets R150, spectators R50. Book via Quicket.