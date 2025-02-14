WATCH: Kayaker briefly swallowed by humpback whale
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Even after this harrowing incident, the 24-year-old can't wait to get back to kayaking.
A terrifying moment showing a kayaker being swallowed by a humpback whale was captured on camera and has since made waves online.
The incident occurred last Sunday when 24-year-old Adrián Simancas and his father Dell were kayaking on the icy waters of Chile’s Patagonia region.
Dell caught the moment on video when a massive whale surfaced and swallowed his son, only to release him moments later.
In the clip, Dell is heard yelling at Adrián to “grab the boat” after the whale spits him out.
Adrián swims toward his dad’s kayak and grabs on before they move away.
“I thought it swallowed me,” Adrián said.
Adrián spoke to CNN about the harrowing moment, saying: "At that moment, I thought there was nothing I could do, that I was going to die, I didn’t know what it was.”
Dell told the publication he started recording after some waves caught his attention.
But it seems the incident didn’t phase the father-son kayaking duo, as they can’t wait to get back onto the water.
Humpback whale swallows kayaker off Chile before releasing him. pic.twitter.com/UuUatMGUxN— The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2025
