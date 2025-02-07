WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Footage that shows the aftermath of a police van smashing into a house has gone viral on social media.
While no video or explanation shows what caused the incident, social media users are highly opinionated on the matter.
Content creator @masterzweli shared the 14-second clip on TikTok. In just three days, the clip has gained more than 300,000 views.
While some social media users looked at the accident as an honest human error, others made light of it with some making comments like, “Call the police.”
Take a look at the clip here:
@masterzweli
ukube yithi 🚔🚔 ngabe bona bazobopha thina♬ original sound - Master079
Here’s what some TikTok users had to say:
"It's (an) accident guys it can happen to anyone,” Elizabeth said.
“You can't park the car there lol," Zimier Allie Omar commented.
“At least the police are on the scene,” Thabo Nel shared.
“(The) Police officer is still a human being and makes mistakes too,” Komzababy pointed out.
Image courtesy of TikTok
