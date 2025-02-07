 WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

WATCH: Cop van crashes into house

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a house has gone viral on social media.

Saps van crashed into house
SAPS van crashed into house / TikTok / @masterzweli

Footage that shows the aftermath of a police van smashing into a house has gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ:  Private school fees in SA: How much do parents need to earn?

While no video or explanation shows what caused the incident, social media users are highly opinionated on the matter.

Content creator @masterzweli shared the 14-second clip on TikTok. In just three days, the clip has gained more than 300,000 views. 

While some social media users looked at the accident as an honest human error, others made light of it with some making comments like, “Call the police.”

Take a look at the clip here:

@masterzweli

ukube yithi 🚔🚔 ngabe bona bazobopha thina

♬ original sound - Master079

ALSO READ: WATCH: Taxi driver stops to help elderly man cross street

Here’s what some TikTok users had to say:

"It's (an) accident guys it can happen to anyone,” Elizabeth said.

“You can't park the car there lol," Zimier Allie Omar commented.

“At least the police are on the scene,” Thabo Nel shared.

“(The) Police officer is still a human being and makes mistakes too,” Komzababy pointed out.

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

SAPS trending Viral video

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Image courtesy of TikTok

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.