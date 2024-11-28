WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.
Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.
A moment of kindness and gratitude has captured millions of hearts online. A Cape Town family gifted their beloved nanny, Nosi, a Volkswagen Polo, showcasing their deep appreciation for her care and dedication.
The emotional reveal, which has racked up over six-million views on TikTok, was shared by car salesman Simon.
The video shows Nosi being led nervously outside, her eyes covered by her employer. Before the surprise, the family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for her love and commitment.
As her eyes were uncovered she was met with the words, "Happy driving".
“This is mine?” she screamed. She ran towards her sleek new car before humorously tossing the apple she had been eating.
The moment turned even sweeter as she embraced the little boy she looks after, then hugged her employers tightly.
Nosi was out of breath as she stood next to her car. Fighting back tears, she said: “Oh my God. Guys, you did a big thing for me. I never even think about this. How can I say thank you to you?”
@simonatvolkswagen
This was very beautiful 🥰♬ original sound - Simon At Volkswagen
Social media users could not contain their excitement and filled the comments section with congratulatory messages for Nosi.
Here are some of the comments that caught our attention:
Arthur said:
"Watching this while at work looking at my employer 🤔 I’ve never wanted to quit so bad."
Charlie Doll commented:
"Its the throwing of the apple for me😂😂😂😂😂😂 well deserved Nosi ♥️♥️♥️"
ZoeZou wrote:
"She picked up her favourite person 🥰🥰🥰. Congratulations Nosi💕💕💕"
Shantal shared:
"Congratulations, watching at 05:05 am, what a beautiful start to my day, seeing there's still humanity and appreciation for others out there. Bless Nozi and the family that made this possible for her."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Throwback to passenger who got his hand stuck in cup holder
This is exactly why you should always keep your hands to yourself...Danny Guselli 20 minutes ago
-
KZN summer fishing season heats up
KZN’s summer fishing season is in full swing, with great conditions and ...East Coast Breakfast 51 minutes ago