WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car

A moment of kindness and gratitude has captured millions of hearts online. A Cape Town family gifted their beloved nanny, Nosi, a Volkswagen Polo, showcasing their deep appreciation for her care and dedication.

The emotional reveal, which has racked up over six-million views on TikTok, was shared by car salesman Simon.

The video shows Nosi being led nervously outside, her eyes covered by her employer. Before the surprise, the family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for her love and commitment.

As her eyes were uncovered she was met with the words, "Happy driving".

“This is mine?” she screamed. She ran towards her sleek new car before humorously tossing the apple she had been eating.

The moment turned even sweeter as she embraced the little boy she looks after, then hugged her employers tightly.

Nosi was out of breath as she stood next to her car. Fighting back tears, she said: “Oh my God. Guys, you did a big thing for me. I never even think about this. How can I say thank you to you?”