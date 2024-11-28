 WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

WATCH: Family surprises beloved nanny with a car

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Nosi’s excitement has us jumping for joy with her.

Nozi nanny getting a surprise car
Nozi nanny getting a surprise car / @simonatvolkswagen / TikTok

A moment of kindness and gratitude has captured millions of hearts online. A Cape Town family gifted their beloved nanny, Nosi, a Volkswagen Polo, showcasing their deep appreciation for her care and dedication.

ALSO READ: WATCH: US DJ creates fire mix with Amapiano and Indian music

The emotional reveal, which has racked up over six-million views on TikTok, was shared by car salesman Simon. 

The video shows Nosi being led nervously outside, her eyes covered by her employer. Before the surprise, the family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for her love and commitment.

As her eyes were uncovered she was met with the words, "Happy driving".

“This is mine?” she screamed. She ran towards her sleek new car before humorously tossing the apple she had been eating.

The moment turned even sweeter as she embraced the little boy she looks after, then hugged her employers tightly. 

Nosi was out of breath as she stood next to her car. Fighting back tears, she said: “Oh my God. Guys, you did a big thing for me. I never even think about this. How can I say thank you to you?”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Teacher’s voice-recognition skill stuns parents

@simonatvolkswagen

This was very beautiful 🥰

♬ original sound - Simon At Volkswagen

Social media users could not contain their excitement and filled the comments section with congratulatory messages for Nosi. 

Here are some of the comments that caught our attention:

Arthur said:
"Watching this while at work looking at my employer 🤔 I’ve never wanted to quit so bad."

Charlie Doll commented:
"Its the throwing of the apple for me😂😂😂😂😂😂 well deserved Nosi ♥️♥️♥️"

ZoeZou wrote:
"She picked up her favourite person 🥰🥰🥰. Congratulations Nosi💕💕💕"

Shantal shared:
"Congratulations, watching at 05:05 am, what a beautiful start to my day, seeing there's still humanity and appreciation for others out there. Bless Nozi and the family that made this possible for her." 

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

gift surprise viral Car

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.