WATCH: US DJ creates fire mix with Amapiano and Indian music
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
From Amapiano to Bollywood vibes, Priyanka’s mixes are the life of the party!
From Amapiano to Bollywood vibes, Priyanka’s mixes are the life of the party!
US-based DJ Priyanka has taken the TikTok world by storm with her unique remixes.
She's shared a few vibey beats with a curious choice of songs put together.
ALSO READ: Whatever happened to Mxit?
She mixed Amapiano with Indian music and we can’t stop dancing! Priyanka regularly shares her mixes on the short-form video-sharing app with her 35,000 followers, but her remixes are the shining stars.
South Africans make up most of her comments as they can’t get enough of her creative tunes.
She shared a video of her DJ set when she opened for Swiss singer-songwriter Priya Ragu earlier this year, and social media users could not get enough!
Take a look:
@thepripri This Kannodu Kanbathellam amapiano remix!! ❤️🔥🔥 Unreleased track by MR SAJ. #tamil #amapiano #bollywood #dj ♬ original sound - PRIYANKA
Here’s some of the comments she received:
@Mzwakhe_Godfrey commented:
“Come to the place where Amapiano is orginated please.”
@Vasie Moodley said:
“Wow love it love from South Africa.”
Here’s another mix that gained 434,000 views:
@thepripri Should I drop this blend? 😏 #amapiano #enjoyenjaami #tamil ♬ original sound - PRIYANKA
Take a look at some of the comments she received:
@Lammy Lamboz commented:
“The only DJ outside SA that gets Amapiano right, literally 💯”
@ntlez_21 said:
'This would be dope in a club in Southa (South Africa)."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Last minute 'Black Friday' tips
We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get t...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
FNB, Standard Bank and others launch payment request feature
Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, and other major banks are launching a new p...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago