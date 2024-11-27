WATCH: US DJ creates fire mix with Amapiano and Indian music

From Amapiano to Bollywood vibes, Priyanka’s mixes are the life of the party!

US-based DJ Priyanka has taken the TikTok world by storm with her unique remixes. She's shared a few vibey beats with a curious choice of songs put together.

She mixed Amapiano with Indian music and we can’t stop dancing! Priyanka regularly shares her mixes on the short-form video-sharing app with her 35,000 followers, but her remixes are the shining stars. South Africans make up most of her comments as they can’t get enough of her creative tunes. She shared a video of her DJ set when she opened for Swiss singer-songwriter Priya Ragu earlier this year, and social media users could not get enough! Take a look:

Here’s some of the comments she received:

@Mzwakhe_Godfrey commented:

“Come to the place where Amapiano is orginated please.” @Vasie Moodley said:

“Wow love it love from South Africa.”

Here’s another mix that gained 434,000 views:

Take a look at some of the comments she received:

@Lammy Lamboz commented:

“The only DJ outside SA that gets Amapiano right, literally 💯” @ntlez_21 said:

'This would be dope in a club in Southa (South Africa)."

