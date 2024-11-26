WATCH: Teacher’s voice-recognition skill stuns parents

South African teacher Kay van Greunen’s heartwarming connection with her learners has captured attention online for all the right reasons.

In a video that’s both touching and inspiring, she demonstrates an extraordinary bond with her students by identifying each child solely by their voice.

Sitting with her back to her class, the children line up one by one, each softly asking, “Hello, teacher. What’s my name?”

Without hesitation, Kay answers every time, met with delighted giggles and admiration from her learners.

She captioned the heartwarming clip: “This is how I know my learners 2024".

We cannot get enough of the love Kay has for her learners and we just had to share it! Take a look: