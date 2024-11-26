WATCH: Teacher’s voice-recognition skill stuns parents
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This is what passion for your craft and people looks like!
South African teacher Kay van Greunen’s heartwarming connection with her learners has captured attention online for all the right reasons.
In a video that’s both touching and inspiring, she demonstrates an extraordinary bond with her students by identifying each child solely by their voice.
Sitting with her back to her class, the children line up one by one, each softly asking, “Hello, teacher. What’s my name?”
Without hesitation, Kay answers every time, met with delighted giggles and admiration from her learners.
She captioned the heartwarming clip: “This is how I know my learners 2024".
We cannot get enough of the love Kay has for her learners and we just had to share it! Take a look:
Here are some of the comments she received:
Bonolo Pheladi wrote:
"I can tell you put effort into learning how to properly pronounce their names🥺❤️you love these children🥺."
maysie said:
"This is the cutest group of kids I’ve ever seen."
OneMomentPhotography commented:
"Do you see how their little eyes lit up when you say their names? So special."
Bohlokwa Ntsoane shared:
"Truly appreciate that she pronounced Bohlokwa correctly 🥺."
