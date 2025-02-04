WATCH: Taxi driver stops to help elderly man cross street
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
A video of a taxi driver getting out of his vehicle to help an elderly man cross the street has touched hearts everywhere.
In a world where negativity often dominates the headlines, it's refreshing to see a story that warms the heart and restores our faith in humanity.
A recent video of a taxi driver helping an elderly man cross a street in Cape Town has gone viral, and for good reason.
The video shows the man struggling to navigate the windy conditions, when suddenly, a taxi driver, Nathan Ashraf, jumps out of his vehicle to assist him.
It's a small act of kindness, but one that speaks volumes about the goodness that still exists in our world.
This heartwarming moment has resonated with millions of South Africans, who have taken to social media to applaud Ashraf's selfless act. With over 1.8 million views, the video has become a beacon of hope, reminding us that there are still good Samaritans among us.
As we go about our daily lives, it's easy to get caught up in our own struggles and forget about the people around us. Ashraf’s act of kindness has since inspired many social media users.
Take a look at the clip here:
@hookngrill #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #hookngrill #capetown #southafrica ♬ original sound - Hook&Grill
