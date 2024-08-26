What does a fly do when they sit on your food?

As much as flies play an integral role in the ecosystem, not all types contribute positively. Many of them pose health hazards and are pests.

If you ask us, flies are the worst kind of pests. They contribute to illness and are bothersome when eating or cooking. House flies breed in dirt, garbage, and faecal matter and sit on surfaces around your home and food.

Their distant cousins, fruit flies, aren't any better; they appear out of nowhere and have a way of being just as annoying.

"Like most people, when a fly lands in your food, your first instinct is probably to swat it away and then keep eating. However, houseflies can carry at least 100 pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasite eggs." (Sigma Pest)