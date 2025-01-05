KZN weather: Heavy rain alerts until Monday
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The SA Weather Service has issued two separate
rain warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.
"For areas over the eastern part of KwaZulu-Natal, that area has an orange level 6 alert for disruptive rain, as compared to areas over the western part, where they will still have a yellow level 4 for disruptive rain leading to flooding," says forecaster Thandiwe Gumede.
Heavy rains are expected to lash the province from Sunday afternoon.
Gumede says the warnings will remain in place until Monday.
"We are expecting the wind to change in terms of direction. That will bring cooler conditions, as the rain is also expected to continue into Monday."
READ: Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches
Gumede says Sunday's alert for uncomfortable conditions due to high temperatures applies to Ulundi, the Midlands, Vryheid, and Richards Bay.
It is likely to remain warm in some parts on Monday.
"The northern part of the province still expected to remain fairly hot, particularly over the areas of the north-eastern part of KZN," said Gumede.
